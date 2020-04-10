Clear Creek County Local Health Order Bans Outside Traffic on County Roads

County highways in Clear Creek County are limited to area residents only as part of a local public health order that will go into effect this weekend.

The order, issued Thursday by the Clear Creek County Board of Health, restricts access to county highways for non-county residents, according to county officials.

Despite a state order to stay home, cross-country skiing and snowboarding destinations in the mountains, including Clear Creek County, have been filled with people driving long distances and defying the order, directing Coloradons to stay close to home. The east side of Loveland Pass, as well as other mountain locations, have been filling up with recreational users.

Recreational gatherings pose a threat to county residents and emergency responders and public safety officials, according to the county health order, while diminishing the county's ability to serve its own residents.

"If our first responders need to help or rescue someone, resident or non-resident, that

it ends up showing symptoms of COVID-19, 10 or more of our responders are out of service for at least two weeks to isolate themselves, "Sheriff Rick Albers said in a press release." This would be devastating for the crew and our response capabilities. medical. "

The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. of Saturday.

"To delay the spread of COVID-19 in Clear Creek County, this order limits travel access on county roads to non-county residents for purposes other than necessary travel as defined by the state order for stay home, "Christine Crouse, a county spokeswoman, said in an email.

The use of road blocks, traffic control devices, signs and other measures will be part of the restriction. A valid driver's license, showing proof of residency, will be used to access and establish compliance. Critical business and other critical functions defined by the order will allow nonresident travel. Recreation is not a critical component.

People who do not comply face a fine of up to $ 5,000 and up to 18 months in prison. The order was adopted Thursday by the Clear Creek Board of Health.