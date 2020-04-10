Clark Sisters biopic to air Saturday for life – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A highly anticipated new movie about five Detroit native gospel singers, The Clark Sisters, will air on Saturday.

The sisters, Jacky, Denise, Twinkie, Dorinda and Karen, formed the group under the direction of their mother, the late Dr. Mattie Moss Clark, who was a well-known choir director.

The biography details the sisters' rise to fame as the best-selling female gospel group of all time.

The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel airs this Saturday on Lifetime.

