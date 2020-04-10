Claire Molloy: Ireland and Wasps in the back row on the first line of coronavirus with the NHS | Rugby Union News





Ireland and Wasp flanking Claire Molloy is a NHS A,amp;E doctor and currently works on the front line.

Rupert Cox catches up with Claire Molloy, flanker for Ireland and Wasps, who is also a NHS doctor and works frontline during the Coronavirus pandemic …

Molloy has had a 69-time limit for Ireland, played in three World Cups, is the champion of the Six Nations Grand Slam and was part of the first Irish team of any age or gender to beat New Zealand.

She has captained her country in the World Cups in 7s and 15s, and played for Bristol and now Wasps in the English Premier League. This, surely, would be enough for any of us to rest.

But Molloy is more, even, than all of this, not just an elite rugby player, and the woman described by the England coaching staff as the best open flanker in the country, but also an accident and emergency doctor and medic. , working on the front line of the NHS, where fighting coronavirus is a clear, present and unimaginable danger.

"Like carrying a giant crisp pack," is how Dr. Molloy describes the PPE kit she now has to wear at the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff.

Molloy has combined a career at the top of women's rugby with a fast-paced medical career.

& # 39; PPE & # 39;: a medical acronym that most of us have never heard, but for Molloy, now, an everyday reality: "We changed to a & # 39; broken crown & # 39; on April 1. Two Days later, two days off … we face the unknown – preparing to prepare for a surge in cases.

"But it is also necessary to keep the non-crown population protected, to keep a clean path for them to come to us, heart attacks do not take a break due to a pandemic!"

An attitude as enthusiastic as you would expect from a world-class flanker and an emergency doctor. Molloy continues, despite the fear and exhaustion that must always be present, to find positive aspects in the coronavirus chaos: "We are somehow privileged … I can see people at work when most people don't they can do that in everything … there is a great degree of normality for us. "

It turns out that Molloy's extraordinary rugby career only came about by chance. After failing to earn a place at medical school in his native Ireland, he attended an open house, and the course of his life in medicine and rugby changed: "The Welsh group seemed good, so I applied and I found out later.

"Rugby would not have happened without Cardiff … it was the perfect opportunity to try it."

Ireland's back row is widely regarded as the best open flanker in the game.

And give it a try, it certainly did. Molloy sat in his medical finale after returning from a particularly difficult Six Nations game against Italy, to find himself in the same exam room as Welsh and Lions star Jamie Roberts.

"They ripped half of my face off. You probably wondered who that Irish woman who looked beaten up and really tired was!

"I was heading to Hong Kong for the 7s series after exams and Jamie ended up on the Lions tour to South Africa. I think he was a series player …"

The balance between the international rugby elite and medical training has clearly not been without challenges, but the support of Ireland Rugby and some very understanding club coaches have allowed Molloy to pursue both paths with passion.

"I have been fortunate to be in a very supportive work environment. Ireland allowed me to have a gap year (to focus on my studies). The wasps have also been very supportive of me. Giselle (Mather, DOR at Wasps) has been very forgiving and accommodating. "

Molloy has been with Wasps since 2018, having previously played for Bristol

Mather, in turn, has this to say about her player: "(She) is an extraordinary person. She wants to take care of people when people are injured or unwell. On the field, sometimes she cannot disconnect when a player is in need. "

Once or twice, a player has been in need due to a devastating attack by Molloy, meaning both the cause and the remedy have been found, not the usual role for a doctor or a rugby player!

She recalls, "I approached Sioned Harries and learned that something bad had happened. I had a hard time leaving her.

"I remember meeting her mother a couple of games later, the last game of the Six Nations, and being quite terrified that she had done poor Sioned a pretty serious injury that had wiped out her Six Nations. And tell her mother: "I'm really sorry!" And her mother said, "I'm so glad you stayed with her." Uff … but I still felt horrible. "

Often living miles away from her club base, Molloy is now used to preparing herself far from the rest of her team, so that she can be close to any hospital she is currently connected to.

"Before playing at Wasps, I spent nine years in Bristol doing one session a week and doing my own training. It is not a unique situation for me to be, train alone, just lower my head, start my sessions. Taking advantage of Wasps and Ireland S,amp;C coaches. Be inventive! "

He is currently on an agreed break from Ireland's obligations to focus on his emergency medical training, but with a possible fourth appearance at the World Cup in 2021, Molloy plans to dive head and heart into Test Rugby if asked. give the opportunity later this year …

"I chose my (medical) career first this year. It was a calculated risk not to play for Ireland, but from August onwards, rugby is my absolute focus."

Your highlight of rugby so far? Of course, it has to be "the perfect day,quot;, as he describes it, the historic moment when Ireland beat the Black Ferns at the 2014 Rugby World Cup in France, effectively removing them from the tournament.

It was a great annoyance; New Zealand's defending champions were big favorites for a fifth straight title, but Ireland had other ideas: "It all clicked. We felt we knew we were going to do this. It wasn't a hope or a wish; getting out of the tunnel. We had a good feeling. about.

"I remember facing the Haka, then meeting the girls and Fi Coughlan used some very select words, something about 'let's go mental!'

Molloy captained Ireland at the 2017 Women's World Cup, hosted by her nation

That game set off a huge change of fortune for Irish rugby. It was as if Molloy and the Irish women, at last, with their courage and talent, had opened the floodgates.

Two years later, the U-20 men beat the Junior All Blacks. That same year, the Senior team would arrive at their Everest, beating the All Blacks for the first time in 111 years, on their way to becoming the world's No. 1 rugby team.

Molloy recalls meeting Joe Schmidt after the victory against the Black Ferns: "I said 'it's your turn now!' Fortunately, he laughed. That could have really gone wrong! I was drugged with Coca Cola. At the time, but we knew it was something special: we had done something that no one expected of us. It's a great story of underdogs. "

Speaking to Molloy, it is difficult to think of her as a loser. The heroine of Irish rugby, the medical heroine. She opens up more in the twilight turn & # 39; in the hospital to come at night. It is 2 in the afternoon until midnight. And you can be absolutely sure that he will get some rugby training somehow.

"I need to get out there and throw a ball and move around before I miss the opportunity, take my turn, and then go back to sleep."

So if you see an A,amp;E doctor dressed as a crisp packet spinning the baddest pass in a hospital parking lot in the middle of the night, guess who it is.