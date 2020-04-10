Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi sees 2019 compensation increase to $ 6.31M – Deadline

Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi, who closed the show chain like the rest of the industry due to the current coronavirus pandemic, earned $ 6.3 million in total compensation for 2019, up from $ 5.2 million for the year. earlier, the company said Friday in its annual statement. filed with the SEC.

The annual profit stemmed from a $ 100,000 increase in base salary to $ 1.1 million and a cash bonus of $ 1.9 million, an increase of nearly $ 1 million from 2018. The representative of Cinemark noted that last year the exhibitor It had its fifth consecutive year of world revenue record, with its national box office surpassing the North American industry box office in the same tranche. Global revenue increased 2% in 2019 to $ 3.3 billion.

Related story Cinemark's top executives follow Disney and AMC Entertainment at their current salary

President Lee Roy Mitchell made $ 2.4 million last year, up from $ 2 million in 2018.

Cinemark, the third largest chain in the country, joined other major US show circuits on March 18. USA When closing its doors before the pandemic. The chain has 345 theaters across the country and operates 554 theaters with 6,132 screens in 42 states nationwide and 15 countries in South and Central America.

On March 30, Zoradi announced that he and the chain's board of directors will not receive a salary for the foreseeable future, while other US corporate employees. USA They will see deep cuts in compensation of at least 50%. Some have voluntarily agreed to take even steeper cuts than ordered, and others have volunteered to continue a full workload. Employees will keep all benefits.

In a letter to the shareholders in power, Zoradi acknowledged "the social and economic effects of COVID-19, which are widespread and forceful." Everyone continues to fight this uncertainty, including Cinemark. "With the theater closed, he said:" We are taking prudent steps to resist the economic impact of our temporary closings during this pandemic. Our priority as we navigate this unknown territory is to ensure that Cinemark can open their theaters and employ members of our global team when this pandemic subsides. "