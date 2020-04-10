Chynna Rogers death cause revealed as accidental drug overdose

Instagram

The Philadelphia-raised rapper, whose latest EP & # 39; In Case I Die First & # 39; Launched in December 2019, his family confirmed that he passed away at age 25 on April 8.

Up News Info –

The cause of Chynna rogersDeath has been revealed. Shortly after her management team confirmed that she had passed away at the age of 25 on Wednesday, April 8, it was discovered that the Philadelphia-raised rapper had died of an accidental drug overdose.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health released Chynna's cause of death on Thursday, April 9. The spitter herself "Glen Coco" had previously opened up about her opioid addiction through the mixtape "Ninety." He later talked about when he realized he had an addiction problem.

In a 2018 interview with Pitchfork, Chynna said, "I realized that I was no longer in control of the situation the day I didn't even feel like taking drugs, and my body was like, 'B *** h, you better get high before you start throwing up and acting stupid. It was really frustrating. "

"I got to the point where I had to do something just to get on stage and do my job. I didn't like that. That went too far, because it stops being fun and it starts to be because you have to." , and that's when you need to relax. "

Chynna, who started her modeling career at age 14, was found unanswered at her home in Philadelphia on April 8. A statement issued by his management team the same day said: "Unfortunately I can confirm that Chynna passed away today. Chynna was deeply loved and we will greatly miss him."

The rapper's death "Selfie" was ironically only four months after she released a new EP titled "In Case I Die First". Prior to that, he has released a number of other EPs, including "I'm Not Here. This Isn & # 39; t Happening" from 2015 and "Music 2 die 2" from 2016. He once claimed his music was " for angry people with too much pride to show how angry they are. "

Kehlani paid tribute.

In the wake of his sudden passing, many famous friends have turned to social media to pay tribute. Hitmaker "good life" Kehlani He tweeted, "Chynna, you were fucking funny brother … today was our last prank exchange and the ones I'll miss the most. I can't believe it, I don't know how. I love you. A lot. My heart is officially frozen."

<br />

Vince StaplesMeanwhile, I took to Instagram to share a photo of the late rapper and wrote, "I don't like doing this when my people leave, but I think everyone needs to know you were special. Too special for words. Stay away from trouble. lil cuh. " A $ AP Rocky She has also used the photo-sharing site to express her sympathy, "Rest in peace, girl."