Christian leaders prepare Easter mass celebrations to be broadcast online: "Easter will continue, Easter must continue,quot; – Up News Info

It is a situation that few could imagine. Churches around the world will be closed on Easter Sunday.

But Up News Info found that Christian leaders in the Twin Cities say this could be a blessing in disguise.

Archbishop Hebda is still thinking about the fact that the churches are closed. He sat down with Up News Info.

“I was the only person on the benches, it was my chance to sing and I heard and only heard one voice in the cathedral, that really made it real that these are different times. But Easter will continue. Easter has to continue. "

Due to COVID-19, the name most steeped in tradition is trying something new; Mass and broadcast homilies on Facebook. Hebda says: "I hope that even for the first time, people will hear the Christian message, perhaps for the first time and see some reason to believe, wait and go out and do great things."

And at New Hope Baptist Church in St. Paul, creativity also flows. The Rev. Runney D. Patterson tells Up News Info, "We did what we call park and praise and we had service in the parking lot."

The Rev. Patterson has been doing Bible studies online Wednesday and Saturday night and drawing viewers from across the country, and his broadcast services have hundreds more than in-person meetings. He says: "What the devil meant for evil, God meant for good, so this is a great opportunity for us to share the message of Jesus Christ. And to convey the positive message that we have good people in our community "

It is a message that is repeated in Golden Valley in Calvary Lutheran. Josh Hoaby conducts music at church, "Everybody thought this was going to be a bit depressing, but it was really cool."

Hoaby created an iPhone choir and is doing midweek concerts from his living room, "It's been fun looking and seeing different ways that we can impact our community right now really, really hard and weird."

Calvary pastor Zach Thompson confirms that he is realizing, doubling his audience: "We have connected with thousands more people than we are used to and I think the potential at Easter is that we could have a bigger crowd than we've never had. " had and we can share the hope we have with more people than ever before. ”

It seems that the cancellation of the church has led to a resurrection of the faith. Thompson says, "People are looking for meaning, they are looking for a purpose, they are just looking to ask questions."

The Vatican will also celebrate a virtual mass at Easter.

