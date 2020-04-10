Chrissy Teigen corrects fans after Taylor Swift's lyrical mix

No, Chrissy Teigen I wasn't tweeting about Taylor Swift.
the Chrissy cut Star is clarifying her comments on social media after fans thought she was referencing T. Swift's song, "The Archer." It all started on Thursday when Teigen tweeted: "He is cutting your nose to tease your face like something sagittarius or just like a silly idiot that I can't stop wanting to do."
As Swifties knows, the Grammy winner's song "The Archer,quot; includes the lyrics, "I cut my nose just to screw my face." The line refers to an overreaction or self-destructive reaction to a situation.
When T.Swift fans saw Teigen's tweet, they assumed that she had been listening to her friend's music, considering that Swift is also a Sagittarius. However, that wasn't exactly the case here, although Teigen loves Swift's music.
After seeing the number of Swift-related responses to her previous tweet, Teigen returned to social media Thursday night to clarify her comments.
"You disagree with the number of people who think this line was created by Taylor Swift," Teigen wrote. "I'm not talking about Taylor Swift, whose music I love but didn't exist in the 12th century."
Though it made no reference to the superstar artist, Teigen and T. Swift have been friends for years, and Swift even performed with Teigen's husband. John Legend during their 1989 world tour in 2015. Legend joined Swift on stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to sing "All of Me,quot; while Teigen watched in the audience.
It was also just a few months ago that Teigen turned to social media to defend Swift after seeing a sexist tweet directed at the "Lover,quot; singer.
"uhhhh you're a damn weird ass," Teigen wrote in response to cheep as Swifties applauded everywhere.
