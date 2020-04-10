Chris Sails arrested for aggravated assault in Texas, Queen Naija searches for her son CJ

Roommates, Chris Sails, was arrested on aggravated assault charges, with a bond of $ 15,000. While it is not immediately clear why he was put behind bars, or if he is still in police custody, we are sending prayers to the family!

Fans have become increasingly concerned, after Queen Naija posted and deleted a message on her Instagram story, saying that she is looking for her son CJ, and she is not sure what custody she is in.

Details about Chris Sails' arrest are not immediately available, but we will keep you posted as the story unfolds.

As some of you know, this is not Chris's first encounter with the law. He was previously arrested for assault, after he allegedly got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend Parker McKenna. Then the judge banned him from using social media in the same case.

You all can also remember his rocky history with his ex-wife, Queen Naija, who is now living her best life with her man Clarence and her new baby.

We are sending our prayers to Queen, and we hope that you all will too, Roomies!