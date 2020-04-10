Chris Paul and Trae Young Lead NBA Shooting Challenge H-O-R-S-E | NBA News

Some of the best shooters in the NBA and WNBA, plus some retired All-Stars, have signed up for a H-O-R-S-E single elimination tournament that starts on Sunday.

Lead sponsor State Farm pledged $ 200,000 in support of the coronavirus relief efforts.

Players will compete in the shot-for-shot competition from their own homes or courts of choice, most of which will be indoors. Social distancing and travel restrictions prevent players from being in the same place.

Young plans to live in the half court. Paul is recognized as one of the best stunt artists in the NBA. And Zach LaVine is not afraid to show off his 40-inch vertical.















Check out the best Trae Young plays in the NBA this season



Young has an outdoor court at his home in the Atlanta area, which could take an entertaining turn depending on the weather. He also stands out more for his shots and not the immersion skills that helped LaVine become a UCLA first-round pick.

"ABSOLUTELY NO DUNKING," Young posted on Twitter, calling LaVine.

Young is scheduled to open the H-O-R-S-E tournament against retired point guard Chauncey Billups.

WNBA Hall of Fame member Tamika Catchings will play Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley, while Pierce and LaVine play and Paul faces Chicago Sky star Allie Quigley.

