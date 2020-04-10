Chris Brown's baby mom, Ammika Harris, says she's married in a sweet video showing her husband leaving some fans confused

Turns out, Ammika Harris was not kidding when she said she wanted to get married. Chris Brown's baby mom has announced that she is now married.

The model is in quarantine with her son, Aeko, in Germany, while Chris is trapped in California due to the coronavirus.

For the past few days, Ammika has been posting sexy photos with a giant plant at home. Ammika said that she named the Teacup plant, and that she wanted to marry him, and that she did.

The model had an exchange with a fan that was like that. The fanatic said: “You and this plant! 😂! "Ammika replied," You married him today, so he will be in the photo forever. "

The same fan congratulated her: “Yay! A woman needs consistency!

A confused follower replied: "@ammikaaa thought I thought you were talking about that you should marry Chris and not a cup of tea 😂❣️".

Some laugh at Ammika's little love story with Teacup, while others say she needs more company.

A source spoke to Hollywood life and shared more about the situation: "Ammika is not currently living with Chris at the moment, and is still in Germany at the moment with Aeko."

The person added: "He is not sure when he will return to the United States, but he is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking to Chris during FaceTime with Aeko, sending text messages, sending photos and videos, etc., so Chris is still very involved in his son's life and knows what is happening with him and Ammika at all times. "

The informant went on to explain: "Ammika is still modeling, and has been doing photo shoots for Fashion Nova in Germany, and Chris has just finished his tour, so he is enjoying some downtime, but is always working on something behind of scene ". Ammika loves Chris's mother and they have a great relationship. They are also often updated so Ammika can keep Chris's mother up-to-date with everything about Aeko. "

The informant concluded: "Chris is confident that Ammika and her son will return to the United States soon, and cannot wait to retain them again." Chris loves them both very much, and they are everything to him. He knows that they are doing well in Germany and that he also has great support from the Ammika family. Chris is constantly receiving updates on how they are doing, and he loves to see how much his son is growing. Chris knows how amazing Ammika is, and he is completely sure that he will take care of Aeko while they are in Germany. "

Ammika will be happy to leave the quarantine.



