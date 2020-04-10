Chris Brown sighs watching a video with him and Karrueche – "She's the one who got away,quot; – Check out her comment here

An account by Chris Brown and Karruenche Tran IG shared a video with these two and Chris jumped into the comment section where he left a message. The Shade Room republished everything, and you can see the post below.

A follower believes "Karranche was definitely the one who ran away," and this comment sparked massive debate in the comments.

Some people agreed, but others said Rihanna is, in fact, the one who ran away.

A follower said ‘idk about it. He seems to be more obsessed with Kae. RiRi is out of his league, "and another fan said," Out of his league … yeah, I agree that he's obsessed with K. "

Another follower said, "I feel like he and Rih were too toxic to each other, but Karrueche was their good girl, their trip or dying … definitely the one that got away."

Someone else posted this message: 'You have to understand that these two grew up on social media … they knew and understood each other better … it's just that some things can be forgiven but not forgotten … did something to him bad to RiRi, she forgave him and tried to get back with him, but she couldn't … she had to keep going … Chris and K … it was a one-sided love, Chris loved k more than she loved him .

A fan said that if he loved K more than K loved him, why did he go and have a baby? It's great that K ran away and didn't look back … good for her! "

Someone said, "Oh well, I should have treated her like a queen when you had the chance," and another follower posted this message, shading Chris: "They only love you when they see someone who treats you better."

Chris recently posted a photo that made everyone laugh out loud in the comments.



