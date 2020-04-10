Chicken Wing Glut follows March Madness cancellation – Up News Info Detroit

– It is still difficult to find toilet paper and hand sanitizer on store shelves due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there is at least one product available in abundance: chicken wings.

Demand for the best game day food generally increases at major sporting events like the Super Bowl. But with the NCAA March Madness tournament canceled and restaurants closed to reduce the COVID-19 infection rate, there is a massive surplus of chicken wings in the United States.

"Basketball is real," Erik Oosterwijk, president of Fells Point Wholesale Meats in Baltimore, told The Washington Post. "Basketball did not happen. People don't go to restaurants and there is a lot of excess."

Just before the annual NCAA Tournament was canceled on March 12, poultry farmers sold more than 1.24 million pounds of wings. Last week, sales had dropped to £ 433,000.

"Those are millions of pounds of wings that people don't eat," said Oosterwijk. "And if (coronavirus) happened in January and February, it would have been the Super Bowl that was affected. There is no doubt that there is a lot of food today. "

Prices have also dropped significantly: from nearly $ 2 per pound during the Super Bowl to nearly $ 1 per pound, the cheapest in more than nine years.

Wing producers are trying to curb the surplus by shutting down processing and packaging plants, restricting the amount of eggs they can hatch, and limiting chicken feed to grow at a slower rate.

Suppliers are also trying to divert wings from restaurants to supermarkets and freeze some of the food until the market recovers. But at this point, it is still unclear when the sports world will return to normal.