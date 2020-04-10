Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has a message for those who are still hanging out in city parks

Across the country, many cities have encouraged residents to stay home while working to combat the spread of the coronavirus. However, if you have to leave your home, social distancing is recommended. Thursday, Chicago MayorLori Lightfoot had a very simple but shocking message for those who are still hanging out in the city parks.

She turned to social media and said, “Just a friendly reminder from your aunt for you to stay home. #StayHomeSaveLives. "She then proceeded to share a photo of herself, which read:" Your jump shot will always be weak. Stay out of the parks.

This message was definitely directed at those who visit their local parks to play a game of basketball.

Then he followed up with a tweet and said, "Many public parks are still open for restricted use as long as social distancing and other measures are observed."

According to The Chicago TribuneMayor Lightfoot spoke about how she has broken up some meetings herself and told residents to go home. An example he shared included his alleged breakup of an underage drinking party.

She recalled: “The other night I think we literally broke up a drinking party for minors. There were some young people who were in a garage with the door closed, it was a beautiful night, we stopped and said to the driver, "Back up," he rolled down the window and said, "Hey, you're too close." . Separate yourself. Social distancing! "

In other words, Lori doesn't play and will go the extra mile to make sure her city is safe.

