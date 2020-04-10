Championship clubs & # 39; go alone & # 39; with PFA in salary talks for players | Football news





Championship clubs are in talks with the PFA about player salaries.

All 24 Championship clubs have decided to "go it alone,quot; in discussions with the Professional Soccer Association (PFA) over player salaries.

Discussions have been ongoing for a while to come up with a solution to the problem, but that has been nearly impossible due to the nature of the EFL main division.

Unlike Leagues One and Two, there is a big difference between the lowest-paid and lowest-paid players in the Championship and a president has said Sky Sports News that a "one size fits all solution is not possible,quot;.

The Leeds United players, coaching staff and management team have volunteered to take a salary deferral.

Another Championship owner says that with some clubs that pay much higher wages, for multiple reasons, the only way to reach an agreement is for each club to bring their "specific problems,quot; to the PFA so they can find a solution.

A small number of clubs have already announced their plans, including league leaders Leeds United and Sky Sports News He has been told that three more clubs have already agreed to salary deferrals with their players, which range from 30 to 50 percent. The rest are still negotiating.

Many championship clubs will also resist the opportunity to suspend their players under the government's job retention scheme, but they can use it for non-playing staff.