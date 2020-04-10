Celebrate National Sibling Day with the Kardashians and more in E!

Sometimes your best friends are family too!

Today is National Sibling Day and while we send love to our own brothers or sisters, we also spend the weekend laughing together with many of E's funniest families!

While we are not Kardashians, we have felt like one of Kris Jennerchildren after spending the last 13 years with Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie Y Steal while tuning keeping up with the Kardashians.

And the phrase blood runs thicker than water couldn't be truer for Nikki Y Brie BellaThey are total badasses who support each other as WWE divas and in their personal lives.

Also, everyone who loved Sister sister, one of the most iconic TV shows about being best friends with your brother, can revive Aunt Y Tamera Mowryrelationship on your reality show Tia and Tamera.

All of these shows are playing today and this weekend, giving you the perfect activity to celebrate the holidays and maybe watch an episode or two with your own brother on FaceTime.