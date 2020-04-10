Casts Of ‘Glee’, ‘SCTV’, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Set For Livestream – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Bigger reserves for live streaming Stars in the house: Next week's remote lineup includes cast members and others from Glee, SCTV, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and a 2018 NBC reunion Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert event with, among others, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Alice Cooper.

The series presented by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to raise donations for The Actors Fund's COVID-19 efforts has recently started with "reunion" episodes, which attract actors from Frasier, desperate housewives, taxi and We are, among others.

The episodes are available at Stars in the house website and on YouTube. See the full schedule for next week below.

Week starts Tuesday with a Fox cast reunion Joy, including Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, and Kevin McHale.

Then on Wednesday, four stars of the classic sketch comedy SCTV – including two Schitt Creek alum – will be transmitted to House: Eugene Levy, Catherine O & # 39; Hara, Andrea Martin and Martin Short.

Friday brings NBC Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist starring Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, Lauren Graham, Jane Levy, Alex Newell, Mary Steenburgen, John Clarence Stewart and creator / executive producer Austin Winsberg and producer / choreographer Mandy Moore.

And on Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m. ET, the cast and creator of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert join the show, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Brandon Victor Dixon, Alice Cooper, Jason Tam, and Norm Lewis. The remote gathering follows NBC's week-long Easter presentation of the 2018 music event.

From the first Stars in the house March 16 episode, the series has raised $ 174,300 to benefit The Actors Fund.

Schedule and guest list for next week Stars in the house They are:

