Cases of coronavirus in the USA USA They begin to "level out" – Deadline

Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said they are starting to see "encouraging signs" that the case rate is stabilizing.

"You can see it for the first time in the United States, we are starting to level off in the logarithmic phase, as Italy did a week ago," he said in a White House briefing on Friday. “And this gives us a great heart that not only in specific places but we are beginning to see that change. A lot of that is driven by improvement in New York City. "

What Birx means is that cases continue to grow, but the rate is slowing down.

She added: “As encouraging as they are, we have not reached the peak, and that is why every day we must continue doing what we did yesterday, the week before and the week before, because that is what, in the end, is will lead us to through the peak and to the other side. "

There are still many unknowns when it comes to the virus, and Birx said they still don't know the full extent of the epidemic's spread. "Is this the tip of the iceberg or three-quarters of the iceberg that we have seen to date?"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, another member of the working group and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that they are seeing the "leveling out" but "it is important to remember that this is not the time to feel that since we have made a such a breakthrough in the direction of mitigation success that we need to backtrack absolutely. "

President Donald Trump told reporters that "we are looking for a date" to facilitate guidelines for social distancing, but "we are not going to do anything until we know that this country is going to be healthy." We don't want to go back and start again, although we know it would be on a smaller scale. "

CNN White House chief correspondent Jim Acosta asked Trump about some of the calls to "reopen" the economy on May 1. Media figures such as Laura Ingraham have advocated for that date, while criticizing Fauci's calls for the mitigation measures to continue.

Trump said that in deciding whether to relax the measures, he "will surely listen" to his medical advisers if they advise against providing the guidelines by that date. "I understand both sides of the argument very well," he said.