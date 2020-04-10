Cardi B criticizes Bernie Sanders supporters after he left the presidential race

Cardi B, a native of the Bronx, was an advocate of Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign until she retired earlier this week. Unfortunately, the Privacy invasion The artist is less excited about his base.

According to BET, Cardi is not satisfied with the low voter participation rate among Sanders' advocates, especially considering that it always seems like younger people are big fans of him on social media.

On her Instagram Live, the 27-year-old rapper said she was fed up with younger generations who claim it's all about voting and political activism, but the vast majority of them don't even go out to vote as they say what to do.

The rapper said: "I see many young people on the Internet, always lying." She added that she was "getting tired of all of you,quot; and that her complacency was making her tired. There is no doubt that the rapper is right.

Despite Bernie's overwhelming support among Millennials, the voter participation rate among those under the age of 30 did not exceed 20%, an NPR report revealed.

Cardi B talks about the Coronavirus, Bernie Sanders who dropped out of the 2020 democratic race, and Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/OdAfp403Mw – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 9, 2020

BET reported the comments of John Della Volpe, director of polls at the Harvard University Institute of Politics, in which he stated that, from the data collection, it is clear that there is no evidence of an increase among voters more young boys.

In fact, the evidence shows a decrease in voter participation among citizens age 30 and under. In addition, the rapper had more comments on the matter, including the after effects of the economic shutdown and the likelihood of continued spread of the virus.

In addition, artist "Bodak Yellow,quot; suggested that there would be a large-scale recession due to the economic shutdown. In other words, the problems have not yet started. As previously reported, Bernie Sanders announced that he would be leaving the race near the start of the week.

Despite the fact that his campaign got off to a good start, Bernie and his team argued that there was simply no chance he would stick with Joe Biden as the months went by. Also, it didn't help that many of Biden's former rivals chose to endorse him over Sanders.



