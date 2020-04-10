Cardi B blames young voters for Bernie Sanders ending presidential run: "They weren't voting!"

Cardi B, a proud supporter of Senator Bernie Sanders, lashed out at young voters who do not regret the fact that he has suspended his campaign for president.

"I am really upset with everyone, because as you know … Bernie dropped out of the race," Cardi said. "I see many young people on the Internet always lying. All of you motherfuckers, you young motherfuckers. I am getting tired of all of you. As if I was getting tired of all of you." I'm about to start dating my grandmother's friends. Because they vote. All of you motherfuckers don't vote, and that's getting me tight. "

She continued: "You guys weren't voting, you weren't voting … what the hell was going on with that?" People who don't give a shit about going to college, "he said.

"Those are the people who vote. Those are the people who vote, and so that means Bernie is out of the mother's career."

Check out the tirade below.