Cardi B blames young voters for Bernie Sanders ending presidential run: "They weren't voting!"

Cardi B, a proud supporter of Senator Bernie Sanders, lashed out at young voters who do not regret the fact that he has suspended his campaign for president.

"I am really upset with everyone, because as you know … Bernie dropped out of the race," Cardi said. "I see many young people on the Internet always lying. All of you motherfuckers, you young motherfuckers. I am getting tired of all of you. As if I was getting tired of all of you." I'm about to start dating my grandmother's friends. Because they vote. All of you motherfuckers don't vote, and that's getting me tight. "

