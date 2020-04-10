Call of Duty League 2020: full schedule, how to watch Dallas Empire Home Series

Call of Duty League 2020 will resume on Friday in an online-only format due to the coronavirus pandemic after several weeks of postponement. It's been over a month since the last league event.

This weekend's Dallas Empire home series was originally planned in person in Dallas. The move to remote gaming raises concerns about latency issues (games are typically played over a LAN connection), but the league has said it is taking steps to mitigate that challenge, such as deploying dedicated servers across the United States.

"We have been testing for weeks and every day we have more data and opportunities to improve the product," the league wrote on its website. "It is a learning experience. We know that online gaming will not be perfect, but we are doing everything in our power to create the best competitive environment we can."

As usual at city events, this weekend's Call of Duty League action will feature a group stage and a knockout tournament. Teams receive 10 Call of Duty League points for each victory over the course of the competition, and the group winner will receive an additional 10 points.

Here is all the information you need about the online competition:

How to watch the Call of Duty League

All matches this weekend can be streamed on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel.

What teams participate in the Dallas Empire Home Series?

Florida Mutineers

Toronto Ultra

Dallas Empire

Guerrillas of the Angels

Comes from Seattle

Paris Legion

Chicago Huntsmen

Minnesota Rokkr

Dallas Empire Home Series Schedule

Group A

Friday at 2:30 p.m.: Florida Mutineers vs. Toronto Ultra

Friday at 5:30 p.m.: Dallas Empire vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Saturday at 11:30 a.m.: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday at 2:30 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday at 5:30 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD

B Group

Friday at 1 p.m.: Seattle Surge vs. Paris Legion

Friday at 4 p.m.: Chicago Huntsmen vs. Minnesota Rokkr

Saturday at 10 a.m.: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday at 1 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday at 4 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD

Semifinals

Sunday at 1 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday at 2:30 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD

Final

Sunday at 4 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD

How will it be online only different from the previous events?

Outside of its footsteps to combat connection issues, the Call of Duty League will try to keep things as normal as possible. There are still broadcasters calling for action and potentially player cameras, though the latter feature could roll back to future events if the team can't be transported and configured in time.

Some competitors live with each other and will be able to compete in the same room, while others will need to connect remotely with their teammates.

