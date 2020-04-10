California fast food workers protest safety, pay during COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

HAYWARD (KPIX) – Restaurant workers flocked to the picket lines on Thursday in a statewide effort to draw attention to the lack of personal protective equipment, or PPE, at fast food outlets.

About half a dozen cars honked horns and circled the McDonald's on Watkins Street in Hayward and, later, at the McDonald's on Stobridge Avenue in the Castro Valley on Thursday morning. Similar protests took place at fast food outlets in Southern California.

To observe the patterns of social distancing, the protesters remained in their vehicles, with signs affixed to the outside saying "The worker's health is public health,quot;, "No gloves, no masks, on strike now!"

The demonstrations were part of an effort to highlight the risk that workers in essential businesses like fast food restaurants face on a daily basis and lobby employers to provide PPE to employees.

Assemblyman Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) said employers are not required to provide PPE to their workers.

"Slowly, as you are seeing with the governor, we are moving slowly sector by sector to ensure that our essential workers are protected," Kalra said.

Implementation of employers' PPE to front-line workers has been inconsistent and uneven during the pandemic order and the shelter-in-place. Last week, plastic protectors and gloves are now common among supermarket, department store and restaurant workers.

However, masks are still rare. Target employees on Whipple Road in Hayward wore DIY homemade masks. A Target employee told KPIX that more orders for formal paper masks for his workforce are in order and should arrive this week. But at the Walmart next door on Whipple Road, the employees seemed to have received masks.

Kalra also said lawmakers are drafting legislation to address sick pay and protection from retaliation for sick calls.

"I don't know if you want someone to make your hamburger and fries that doesn't feel good but has to come to work because they will be fired if they don't." Therefore, the legislation would allow workers to take time off to receive sick pay and recover properly, "Kalra said," at the end of the day, whether in fast food restaurants or in some of the retailers that are doing murder now, like Walmart and Target, what you have, they are never going to give more than they have to give. "

One of the protesters on Thursday morning, Jeramy Car, a Jiffy Lube employee in Castro Valley, pointed to a black cloth tied around his neck that was used as protection against the coronavirus.

"This is what they gave us for protection, napkins," Car said, "We have to stay safe and healthy here in this time of pandemic." But if companies aren't doing what they have to do to keep us healthy, why are they putting us to work? "

In an email to KPIX, McDonald’s USA spokeswoman Rainey Lindsay wrote: “Our supply chain team is working tirelessly to secure critical supplies, such as non-medical grade masks.”

"We are disappointed by today's activities, as they do not represent the comments we are hearing from most employees across the country, where 99 percent of our transfers are open to serve the health care heroes in the front line, "Lindsay said.