Bucs GM unsure whether Rob Gronkowski would return to the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said he "had no idea,quot; whether Rob Gronkowski was interested in coming out of retirement.

Gronkowski, 30, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, announced his retirement from the NFL in March last year. But since Tom Brady left the Patriots to join the Buccaneers, there has been talk that the pair could reunite in Tampa Bay.

Licht, however, played down those suggestions.

"Well, he's doing a good job with WrestleMania right now. I have no idea if he would want to play," Licht told reporters in a video call on Thursday. Gronkowski won the WWE championship 24/7 at the event earlier this month.

"I'm going to keep this (conference) in the (NFL) Draft right now because it's like asking about another player on another roster. He belongs to the New England Patriots. We will focus on the draft here and focus on the players who are available. "

Still, the Buccaneers will have a six-time Super Bowl Brady winner for next season.

Licht was glad that the team Tampa Bay had built was enough to convince Brady to join.

"I have received my fair share of criticism, many of it deserved, and I will never shy away from that," he said. "But we also had a lot of successes and brought in a lot of good players that got us to this point … It feels great."

"It feels great to have a player of Tom's stature and the resume he has, who feels that this is a place where he could come and win. It feels great."