Broadway star 'Frozen' Patti Murin reveals probable diagnosis of COVID-19 – Deadline

Actress Patti Murin, who created the role of Anna in the Disney Broadway musical Frozen, says he probably has COVID-19. In an Instagram post, Murin writes, "Even Disney princesses can get sick."

Murin, who is married to Chicago Med Actress Colin Donnell is pregnant with a due date in July, and notes in her post, "This virus cannot cross the placenta, so my uterus is literally the safest place for peanuts at this time." I'm eating and drinking all the water in the world, and now he's kicking me almost every hour, so I know he's getting stronger every day. "

See the Instagram post below.

Murin, who played Anna from the musical's debut in 2018 until last February and has also appeared on NBC. Chicago MedShe says that although she has not been screened for the coronavirus, her doctors "are pretty sure it is COVID-19."

"And of course, while it would be nice to know if I'm positive or not, I'm not willing to go into a waiting room and possibly make other people sick just for my own selfish reporting purposes." The treatment, he adds, would be the same regardless of the test results: sleep, fluids, and Tylenol.

"I started to feel very tired and sore with a fever and a cough that makes me feel like my head is opening from the inside out," she writes, adding, "I can't get tested unless I start having trouble breathing." so I'm going to count my stars so it looks like I'm leaning towards the smooth end of the scale. "

"Colin is taking good care of me," he says of the Chicago Med star. “Her experience with the television doctor, combined with her enormous heart and love for me, is the best couple I could ask for, for this moment and forever. And it feels good and stays at a proper distance! "

Murin also commends "the essential workers and the incredibly brave and strong medical staff, and the people who are stocking their grocery shelves and delivering their food."

Other Broadway stars who have discussed their COVID-19 diseases include Aaron Tveit, Gavin Creel, and Sara Bareilles.