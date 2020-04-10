Britney Spears is taking a spiritual approach to the coronavirus pandemic – Watch video

Britney Spears is resorting to spiritual practices during the Coronavirus pandemic. The 38-year-old mother of two has been sharing a bit of her views on the health crisis on her official Instagram account, where she has 23.8 million followers and has now uploaded multiple videos. In the first video, Britney discussed how she uses yoga to stay healthy, especially when she isolates herself and has to find indoor activities that are healthy for the body, mind, and spirit. Britney has advocated for social distancing and continues to use her social media platform to encourage people to follow CDC-recommended guidelines and help flatten the virus curve.

Take it with a grain of salt 🧂 … without judgment … the way to get inspired is to go beyond yourself and take action … which is very difficult in these times of isolation! It's easier to just chat on the phone and gossip … or play that game where you watch what others are doing and say I feel left out … The simplest of teachings is the best and mine is just kneeling. in pray! GOD BLESS YOU ALL 🙏🏻💞⭐🌸 !!!

In addition to encouraging those who are currently locked up and going through a difficult time while isolating themselves as they are out of work, Britney also conveyed a special message to health workers. She shared the following.

"To all the people who are working hard to help us during this time and also to those who are struggling … my prayers are with you 💋💋💋 !!!!!!!”

The Coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 97,000 people and the death toll in the United States is more than 16,600 and is increasing. New York has proven to be the epicenter, and as the fight continues to halt the spread, the death toll in Britney's hometown of California continues to rise.

What do you think of Britney's advice? Have you been turning to the spiritual to overcome the Coronavirus pandemic?



