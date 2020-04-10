Bristol Center Will Hurrell withdraws on medical advice | Rugby Union News





Will Hurrell suffered a probable stroke after Gallagher's Premier League game against Leicester Tigers on January 5

Bristol center Will Hurrell withdrew from professional rugby with immediate effect, on medical advice.

The 30-year-old suffered a probable stroke after Gallagher's Premier League game against Leicester Tigers on January 5.

Hurrell made 68 appearances during his four seasons with the club and was crowned by England U20 early in his career.

"After speaking with specialists, I have been informed that I cannot participate in any contact sports due to my head injury. It has been a really challenging year for me personally, but I accept that this is the right decision for me and my family. Hurrell said in a statement on the Bristol club website.

"I have been fortunate to have played the sport I love and to have met brilliant people along the way. I am proud of the career I have had and have represented some fantastic clubs."

"Bristol has become my second home and I have really loved every minute. I cannot thank the fans enough for the welcome they have made me, and I will still be supporting the team at Ashton Gate."

"When I told Pat about the news, he called a video conference team meeting and talked to the guys and they shared some really special messages. It was very emotional, but it just impacts the incredible culture we have at the Bears."

"Wherever this club ends, there is a sense of pride that I have played my part on that journey and made some lifelong friends. Rugby has taught me many important values ​​that I will take to the next chapter in my life." "