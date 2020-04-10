Brighton Mat Ryan on life in a secluded Sydney hotel room | Football news





Mat Ryan has made 29 appearances for Brighton this season.

Brighton doorman Mat Ryan says he is trying to stay "productive and positive,quot; as he spends two weeks isolating himself in a Sydney hotel room.

The Australian decided to return to his family amid the coronavirus pandemic, but, under strict government regulations, he was forced to quarantine before being able to see them.

He is not allowed to go outside and can only open the door to collect food, but the international has quickly become accustomed to a routine, is improvising with his suitcases to stay in shape and says that the Brighton WhatsApp group still keeps him entertained.

"I get up in the morning, breakfast, I exercise," he said. "After that it's a chat with friends, lunch, an afternoon break with a TV series before another workout, dinner, and filling in the gaps (talking) with friends and family.

"There is not too much room. Improvisation and creativity can be a skill. Some friends of the national team collected training equipment for me. I have an exercise ball and some bands. I have been improvising with some suitcases like weights!

"With football turned off, it wasn't smarter to go home and be around my family. I live alone in England, so I would have sat there wondering what was going to happen."

"I would have to get government permission to leave once the time is right to return to the UK. I have been told that I will be able to board a plane if necessary."

"It depends on whether the airlines are flying, but I don't think it's a problem. The returning airlines will likely match the returning football. We will get a notice for a few weeks when the season works again, if it does.

"We have a WhatsApp group (for Brighton players) and sometimes when I've woken up there are over 100 messages. Catch up on those deaths a little longer!"

This week, Premier League players launched a fund for NHS charities called #PlayersTogether, which will quickly and efficiently generate and distribute funds to where they are most needed.

And his club has also been active in supporting vulnerable and charitable organizations, especially in the local community.

"Obviously we want to help like everyone else in the world," he said. "We have taken steps to create this fund (#PlayersTogether) and provide support to those affected. They are working tirelessly and need all the help they can get."

"Brighton has always shown empathy and support for the public. Even with me and the wildfires (in Australia), our President Tony Bloom matched the donation that Aaron (Mooy) and I made.

"These acts of solidarity are what give Brighton, the directors and the club itself the reputation of being an excellent Premier League club. The community supports us and I think everyone sees it as something they cannot think of. in helping them. We are all one down here and taking care of each other. "