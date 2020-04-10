Brie and Nikki Bella's estranged father reacts to autobiography

Clumsy!
Twin sisters Nikki Bella and Brie Bella they are writing a joint memoir about their first years of life, and when Brie tries to break the news to her separated father about the new Total fineIt doesn't exactly go well.
When his father Jon GarciaAsking what the book will be about, Brie says "our life, from childhood until now."
"We all have a past but we are living for today and for the future," answers Jon. "And I am not that man (was) 18 years ago. Today I am a completely different man."
Brie reacts to the observation in a confessional and explains that she almost immediately regretted having mentioned the memoirs.
"Being here at lunchtime, I thought maybe I could check out the book. But when I mentioned it, I was able to tell that he was like, 'Oh, wow, you're making a book,'" she says. , adding that his father simply "ignored it."
Brie continues: "Just feeling the tension made me feel like, well, this is not the time."
The conversation about the book concludes quickly, and Jon gets the last word.
"This is who I am now," he says to Brie and Nikki. "Let's talk about myself now."
Check out the entire exchange in the clip above and watch on Wednesdays Total fine To see how Nikki and Bella are dealing not only with their father, but also with their mother!
Catch a new episode of Total fine Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTML02afb66cd4600410fc80e1e24e91a98c13%