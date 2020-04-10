Brie and Nikki Bella's estranged father reacts to autobiography

Clumsy!

Twin sisters Nikki Bella and Brie Bella they are writing a joint memoir about their first years of life, and when Brie tries to break the news to her separated father about the new Total fineIt doesn't exactly go well.

When his father Jon GarciaAsking what the book will be about, Brie says "our life, from childhood until now."

"We all have a past but we are living for today and for the future," answers Jon. "And I am not that man (was) 18 years ago. Today I am a completely different man."

Brie reacts to the observation in a confessional and explains that she almost immediately regretted having mentioned the memoirs.

"Being here at lunchtime, I thought maybe I could check out the book. But when I mentioned it, I was able to tell that he was like, 'Oh, wow, you're making a book,'" she says. , adding that his father simply "ignored it."