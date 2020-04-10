Brandin Cooks: Los Angeles Rams Agree to Trade with Houston Texans | NFL news





Wide receiver Brandin Cooks will trade for the third time in his career.

The Los Angeles Rams agreed to trade wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for a second-round pick, multiple media reported Thursday night.

The Rams will reportedly receive the 57th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, scheduled for April 23-25, while sending a fourth round of 2022 to Houston.

The Texans still have a second-round pick later this month, the 40th overall, which was acquired from the Cardinals in the trade that sent DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona.

Cooks, 26, receives a deal for the third time in his six-year career, with the first two deals, from the New Orleans Saints to New England in March 2017 and from the Patriots to the Rams in April 2018, which include round spikes.

Cooks had 42 catches for 583 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games for the Rams last season.

Cooks' $ 4 million bonus was guaranteed on March 15, and his 2020 base salary of $ 8 million was fully guaranteed on March 20. After 2020, he has an additional three years and $ 39 million, none of which is guaranteed, remaining on his contract through 2023.

The Rams will owe $ 21.8 million in dead money on their salary cap when trading Cooks. They'll absorb all of that in 2020 unless trade is processed after June 1, dividing it into charges of $ 8.8 million in 2020 and $ 13 million in 2021.

Los Angeles doesn't have a first-round pick in this year's draft, but now it has two second-round picks (52 and 57 overall) and two third-round picks (84 and 104).

He missed two games after suffering two concussions in less than a month, giving him five known concussions during his career.

In 88 career games (77 starts), Cooks has 402 catches for 5,730 yards and 34 touchdowns.

He joins a body of Texans hosting Will Fuller, Kenny Stills, and Randall Cobb, who signed with Dallas in free agency after the Hopkins trade.

