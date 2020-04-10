Boris Johnson leaves intensive care

LONDON – Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson was removed from intensive care on Thursday, a ray of hope for a country facing several weeks under lockdown as its death toll from the coronavirus approached 8,000.

Johnson was hospitalized on Sunday night after a 10-day fight with the virus and transferred to the intensive care unit on Monday after his condition worsened. Downing Street on Thursday said the 55-year-old prime minister had been transferred back to a ward at St. Thomas Hospital in London and was "in a very good mood."

Dominic Raab, Britain's provisional leader, said Johnson had taken "positive steps,quot; in his recovery, although he did not offer a timetable for when he could return to work. He also noted that the government will extend the country's blockade beyond next week.

Raab, Johnson's deputy foreign secretary to carry out his duties, said the government would not lift the restrictions on April 13, the date the prime minister had set when he imposed the measures last month. The lock now appears to last for several more weeks.

"Is it time to relax the rules?" Raab told reporters at 10 Downing St. "We are not done yet. We have to move on."

Raab seemed to be adjusting to the reality that Johnson will continue to convalesce as the government faces one of the pandemic's most delicate decisions: when and how to reopen the British economy. The Cabinet plans to make that assessment by the end of next week.

The debate over how to lift the blockade is full of tradeoffs. Raising it too soon, experts said, could reactivate the contagion and force a new close. But leaving it in place for too long could force many companies into insolvency.

The pressure to reopen the economy is immense. According to Britain's National Institute for Economic and Social Research, the shutdown is causing the biggest contraction in economic activity since 1921. It projects growth to decline by 5% in the first quarter of 2020, and between 15% and 25% in the second quarter, if restrictions continue.