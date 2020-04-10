Boris Johnson abandons intensive care, but Britain faces more weeks of confinement

LONDON – Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson was removed from intensive care on Thursday, a ray of hope for a country facing several weeks under lockdown as its death toll from the coronavirus approached 8,000.
Johnson was hospitalized on Sunday night after a 10-day fight with the virus and transferred to the intensive care unit on Monday after his condition worsened. Downing Street on Thursday said the 55-year-old prime minister had been transferred back to a ward at St. Thomas Hospital in London and was "in a very good mood."
Dominic Raab, Britain's provisional leader, said Johnson had taken "positive steps,quot; in his recovery, although he did not offer a timetable for when he could return to work. He also noted that the government will extend the country's blockade beyond next week.
Raab, Johnson's deputy foreign secretary to carry out his duties, said the government will not lift the restrictions on April 13, the date the prime minister had set when he imposed the measures last month. The lock now appears to last for several more weeks.
"Is it time to relax the rules?" Mr. Raab told reporters at 10 Downing Street. "We are not done yet. We have to move on."
Raab said he has not spoken to Johnson since he was hospitalized on Sunday night. Now that he is out of intensive care, the prime minister "will be closely watched during the initial phase of his recovery," the government said in a statement.
Despite the good news, Raab seemed to be adjusting to the reality that Johnson will continue to convalesce as the government faces one of the pandemic's most delicate decisions: when and how to reopen the British economy. The cabinet plans to make that assessment by the end of next week.
"We in the government have this covered," Raab said when asked if he had the power to make that decision.
The debate over how to lift the blockade is full of tradeoffs. Raising it too early, experts said, could reactivate the contagion and force a new shutdown, which they say would break business confidence. But leaving it in place for too long could force many companies into insolvency and cause lasting damage.
Although the government postponed the decision until next week, its hand has been forced. Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday that the blockade there would likely continue "for a few weeks," with no prospect of measures being lifted in the coming days. The Welsh authorities made it clear that they felt the same.
That reflected their concern that, without a clear promise to continue the restrictions, the British would take them less seriously over the Easter holiday weekend. But while there was a consensus that it was too early to end the blockade, there were increasing calls for the government to clarify its approach.
Keir Starmer, the new leader of the opposition Labor Party, called on the government to publish its exit strategy, saying on Twitter: "I am not asking for precise times, but the strategy. This is incredibly difficult for people and we need to know that the plans are implemented and what they are."
There are at least four possible outcomes, said Devi Sridhar, director of the global health governance program at the University of Edinburgh. They range from a coordinated global effort to close the borders, which she said was highly unlikely, to intensive testing and contact tracing for infected people, which is more realistic.
"If we can really screen people and quarantine those who carry the virus, we could relax it for everyone else," said Dr. Sridhar. "We could keep that person and his family at home for two weeks."
But the success of that approach would depend on Britain greatly increasing its testing capacity. Health Secretary Matt Hancock set an ambitious goal of running 100,000 tests a day by the end of April. Britain, which got off to a slow start in testing, has fallen far short of those numbers.
Even within parts of the government, there seemed to be confusion over the duration of the blockade. Employees responsible for processing passport applications were asked to return to work next week.
Deputy Scientific Adviser to the Home Office Rupert Shute said people were no more at risk in the workplace than at home or in the supermarket, according to a transcript of a conference call obtained by the BBC.
Shute also indirectly referred to "collective immunity," a theory that was once advanced as part of government strategy, but is now rarely mentioned. He argues that up to four-fifths of the population will contract the virus, and therefore develop natural immunity against it.
"We are working on the assessment that 80 percent of us, if we have not already done so, will get the virus," he said. "We cannot hide from him forever."
However, on Thursday, the government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said, according to data from other countries, he believed that so far less than 10 percent of Britons had been infected.
The pressure to reopen the economy is immense. According to Britain's National Institute for Economic and Social Research, the shutdown is causing the biggest contraction in economic activity since 1921. It projects growth to decline by 5 percent in the first quarter of 2020, and between 15 and 25 percent in the second quarter, if the restrictions continue.
"It is a balance," Jonathan Portes, professor of economics and public policy at King's College London, said of the decision. "You need to make sure you have the most support to keep the companies going."
"But there will come a time when it will be too long for them." "My instinct is that about three months is a plausible limit when you start doing a lot of permanent damage."
