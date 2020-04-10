Boris Johnson abandons intensive care, but Britain faces more weeks of confinement

The debate over how to lift the blockade is full of tradeoffs. Raising it too early, experts said, could reactivate the contagion and force a new shutdown, which they say would break business confidence. But leaving it in place for too long could force many companies into insolvency and cause lasting damage.

Although the government postponed the decision until next week, its hand has been forced. Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday that the blockade there would likely continue "for a few weeks," with no prospect of measures being lifted in the coming days. The Welsh authorities made it clear that they felt the same.

That reflected their concern that, without a clear promise to continue the restrictions, the British would take them less seriously over the Easter holiday weekend. But while there was a consensus that it was too early to end the blockade, there were increasing calls for the government to clarify its approach.

Keir Starmer, the new leader of the opposition Labor Party, called on the government to publish its exit strategy, saying on Twitter: "I am not asking for precise times, but the strategy. This is incredibly difficult for people and we need to know that the plans are implemented and what they are."

There are at least four possible outcomes, said Devi Sridhar, director of the global health governance program at the University of Edinburgh. They range from a coordinated global effort to close the borders, which she said was highly unlikely, to intensive testing and contact tracing for infected people, which is more realistic.

"If we can really screen people and quarantine those who carry the virus, we could relax it for everyone else," said Dr. Sridhar. "We could keep that person and his family at home for two weeks."