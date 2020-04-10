Bob Evans, Bertucci & # 39; s and other restaurants offering Easter takeout – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

This year's Easter celebration will be quite different for people across the United States. In Maryland, Governor Hogan's stay-at-home order runs until the end of the month, which means going to church, having large family gatherings, or lunches at local restaurants is out of the question.

However, just because you can't go out doesn't mean you can't enjoy a good Easter meal. Several restaurant chains with locations across the state are offering Easter packages for families looking to celebrate at home amid the pandemic.

Good Friday Package: $ 10 per person ($ 40 feeds 4, $ 100 feeds 10)

Exclusive rolls

Choice of salad

Choice of (1) Entry

Shrimp Rossini • Shrimp Scampi

Traditional Cannoli

Easter Party Package 1: $ 10 per person ($ 40 feeds 4, $ 100 feeds 10)

Exclusive rolls

Choice of salad

2 large and exclusive pizzas

Traditional Cannoli

Easter Party Package 2: $ 12.50 per person ($ 50 feeds 4, $ 125 feeds 10)

Exclusive rolls

Choice of salad

Choice of (1) Pasta

Pomodoro spaghetti • Spaghetti and Meat Sauce • Tortellini • Fettucine Alfredo

Choice of (1) Entry

Parmesan chicken • Piccata chicken

Traditional Cannoli

For more information on Easter specials, and to order your free delivery, visit www.Bertuccis.com/specials/easter.

Easter celebration dish: turkey and dressing and smoked ham fillet served on two sides and freshly baked buns. Served warm and ready to eat.

Family meal of Easter celebration: turkey and dressing and smoked ham fillet served with two family-sized sides and 6 freshly baked buns. Served warm and ready to eat.

Easter Farmhouse Feast To Go – For those looking to make cooking Easter dinner a breeze, Bob Evans offers his signature Farmhouse Feast Takeout meals. Each farm party is fully cooked and ready to heat and serve with minimal preparation time. The Premium Farmhouse Feast, which feeds 8-10 people, includes slow-roasted turkey and smoked ham, bread and celery dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, green beans with ham, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, Freshly baked muffins, banana pecan bread, classic cherry pie, and double-crust apple pie. Farm parties are also available for smaller families of four and eight. Guests can order their farm party by calling or ordering online.

On Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12, enjoy seasonal seafood and convenient new offerings without having to leave your car, or even your home, such as the Easter Dinner family packages ($ 49.99) for up to five people, They include Grilled Wood Mahi and Giant Shrimp with Citrus Aioli and a selection of House or Caesar Salad, served with family-style accompaniments, including Bacon, Macaroni Cheese + Seasonal Vegetables, Fresh Bread with Pesto and a Dessert duo of classic cheesecake slices and cookies. Plus, guests can add a bottle of wine to their Easter dinner, starting at $ 15 (takeaway only).

Request delivery via UberEats and DoorDash or enjoy free delivery with BFG Delivers, directly from the restaurant at participating locations. Guests must call in advance to order their Easter Family Pack (available take-away and BFG delivery only).

Holiday heat and service meals: Refrigerated full meals including entrees, side dishes, and cakes to feed from 4 to 12 are fully cooked and can be picked up on the curb at any Boston market between April 10-12.

Refrigerated full meals including entrees, side dishes, and cakes to feed from 4 to 12 are fully cooked and can be picked up on the curb at any Boston market between April 10-12. Cold heat and service sides: Now available daily, guests can order cold, fully cooked side dishes ready to heat when needed. These new trim options are available for sidewalk pickup or delivery through BostonMarket.com or our app.

Now available daily, guests can order cold, fully cooked side dishes ready to heat when needed. These new trim options are available for sidewalk pickup or delivery through BostonMarket.com or our app. To the letter: Guests can also order chilled and fully cooked options to pick up between April 10-12.

Guests can also order chilled and fully cooked options to pick up between April 10-12. Catering: The ready-to-serve hot buffet dinner for meetings of five or more starts at $ 10.99 per person and can be delivered directly to any home.

The ready-to-serve hot buffet dinner for meetings of five or more starts at $ 10.99 per person and can be delivered directly to any home. Family and individual meal on Easter day: On Easter Sunday (April 12), Boston Market will offer special sidewalk pick-up, pick-up, or drop-off Easter special family and family meals. The individual Easter meal offers a selection of honey-glazed boneless ham, boneless roast turkey breast, or signature roast chicken served with a two-sided selection, freshly baked cornbread, and a slice of apple pie for $ 13.99 while supplies last. stocks. The Easter Family Food "Party for 3,quot; also includes the same main course option, plus three sides, freshly baked cornbread and a whole apple pie for $ 39.99 while supplies last.

Home delivery: Guests can choose from six festive meals, entrees, or pre-cooked desserts and have them delivered to their front door for free. All home delivery options come fully cooked and ready to reheat when needed.

From Friday, April 10 to Monday, April 13, Carrabba & # 39; s Italian Grill makes it easy to celebrate with the family by offering an Easter family meal complete with your choice of picata chicken or Mahi Wulfe served with fresh bread with Herbs and Oil, Family Style Caesar Salad, Family Style Penne Pomodoro, Family Style Sauteed Broccoli and Two Sogno di Chocolate "Chocolate Dream,quot; Desserts. Add four New Zealand lamb chops for $ 19.99.

Sullivan's Easter Family Meal includes your choice of exclusive share entrees, two side dishes, and desserts for just $ 175.

Choosing a Shareable Main Dish

Beef tenderloin

Rack of lamb

Rib

Choice of two side plates

Mashed potatoes

Macaroni and cheese

Asparagus

Spinach cream

Choosing a dessert