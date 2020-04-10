Bob Dylan has his first No. 1 on the Billboard charts – No, really – Deadline

He has survived punk, the disco, a deep dive into religion, the rise of boy bands and electronics, the Soy Bomb and electricity. Now Bob Dylan, 78, has once again shown the kids how he did it, scoring his first # 1 on any Billboard chart with his 17-minute song, Most disgusting murder.

As hard as it is to believe, the Voice of a Generation never had a number 1 on the Billboard charts under its own name. This time, in the increasingly fractured world of cards, his musical examination of the JFK assassination tops the Rock digital song sales category, selling 10,000 downloads.

Dylan has hits that he has written go up to number 1. His Blowing in the wind It was brought to number 1 in 1963 by Peter, Paul, and Mary, and the Byrds took first place with their Mr tambourine man in 1965. As strange as it seems, classics like Like a Rolling Stone, Rainy Day Women # 12 and 35, Y Things have changed they were caught near the fence, all stopping at number 2.

Dylan is still a rocking horse on the road, making more than 60 dates per year after years of doing more than 100 per year on his endless tour.