Blake Lively was tempted to 'slide right' for Ryan Reynolds coach

The student of & # 39; Gossip Girl & # 39; she jokes about keeping her eyes on Don Saladino after her husband shares a photo of his torn personal trainer, thinking he's in a dating app.

Blake Lively has set his eyes on Ryan Reynolds& # 39; torn coach. By helping to promote Don Saladino's free fitness classes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the firstGossip Girl"Star blatantly told her husband that she had mistaken Instagram for a dating app.

Taking up his Instagram Story on Thursday, April 9, the 32-year-old movie star republished the Reynolds Story in support of Saladin's four-week bodyweight program. "@vacinityreynolds I keep sliding to the right. This is not working," he wrote over the photo, before adding at the bottom, "Oh … slide UP."

Blakely jokingly rolled her eyes at her husband's coach.

While Reynolds has yet to offer his reaction to Lively's Instagram story, Saladin apparently had fun with his humor. Re-posting his story, he wrote "LOL". Along with him, he also affixed a "swipe right" sticker, a tear-faced emoji with joy and a simple note saying "Thank you B".

Don Saladino republished his story.

Reynolds' original story captured topless Saladin and his training. On the photo, the "dead Pool"The actor encouraged fans to review the coach's free show by writing," He trains a bunch of superheroes and a certain, nasty, talkative Deadpool. It is one of the greats. And he's giving it away for FREE during these tough days. Anyone can do this. "

Lively has used Saladin's experience to get fit in 2018. At that time, the "Green Lantern"The actress shared a photo of her with the coach on Instagram along with a note that said:" Thank you @donsaladino for putting my A double S in shape. 10 months to win, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud. "

Talking about the result of his training "The shoals"The star who gave birth to her first child a little over a year earlier noted," It turns out you can't lose the 61 pounds you gained during pregnancy by simply scrolling down the intragram and wondering why you don't look like the whole bikini. Models ".

Having been married since 2012, Lively and Reynolds were known for their funny pranks on social media. Even when they announced their pledge to donate $ 1 million to two food organizations in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, Lively couldn't help but hit her husband by writing in his post, "Now someone can tell Ryan that & # 39; emotional distancing & # 39; from his mother-in-law is not a thing. Nothing can save him. "