Blac Chyna shares new photos of Dream Kardashian with blue hair

Kardashian dreamhe's serving glances with his new 'do.
3-year-old now wears a stylish and elegant look thanks to mom's help Blac Chyna. This Friday, his mother shared on Instagram that she had temporarily colored the boy's hair an elegant blue shade after multiple requests. "Dream, I wanted to have my hair dyed like mom, so I used @hairpaintwax in the color (blue)," Blac Chyna stresses in her post.
Of course, this is only temporary since the paint wax is removed in a wash, depending on the brand. This offers Dream the opportunity to change things without committing to a more permanent appearance.
In Dream photos, she poses at her mother's fireplace in a Gucci sweatshirt and blue pants that compliment her long, curly locks, which were pulled back in a medium top-and-bottom style.
Also, Blac Chyna shared a video of Dream hanging around so he can properly show off his 'doing'.
It seems that Dream stays with his mother, while his father Rob Kardashian social distances to mom Kris JennerHe's at home.
The entire Kardashian family is playing it safe and following all the recommendations of top health officials amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I was organizing my photos on my phone and I found this and I miss my sisters, but we are all socially estranged and we keep separate from each other." Kim Kardashian he wrote to his fans in mid-March. "It is difficult, but we have to do this for our safety and that of everyone else."
"PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay indoors to stop the spread of this virus," Kim's message continued. "We will all get through this! #TogetherApart,quot;
At least fans can keep up with the Kardashians through social media posts like Dream's debut with hairstyle!
