Blac Chyna shares new photos of Dream Kardashian with blue hair

Kardashian dreamhe's serving glances with his new 'do.

3-year-old now wears a stylish and elegant look thanks to mom's help Blac Chyna. This Friday, his mother shared on Instagram that she had temporarily colored the boy's hair an elegant blue shade after multiple requests. "Dream, I wanted to have my hair dyed like mom, so I used @hairpaintwax in the color (blue)," Blac Chyna stresses in her post.

Of course, this is only temporary since the paint wax is removed in a wash, depending on the brand. This offers Dream the opportunity to change things without committing to a more permanent appearance.

In Dream photos, she poses at her mother's fireplace in a Gucci sweatshirt and blue pants that compliment her long, curly locks, which were pulled back in a medium top-and-bottom style.

Also, Blac Chyna shared a video of Dream hanging around so he can properly show off his 'doing'.