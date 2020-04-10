Blac Chyna shares adorable baby photos from dream Kardashian and King Kairo!

Blac Chyna turned to social media to share some super cute photos of her daughter Dream Kardashian from when she was still a baby and everyone's day was done! As fans know, the girl she had with Rob Kardashian is already 3 years old, but the reality TV star seemed to remember the time when she was a little girl and posted the plugin never seen before.

Not only that, but Chyna went crazy for her two children, as she also shared a photo of her 7-year-old son, King Cairo, with her other ex, rapper Tyga.

In other words, her post featured two baby photos of her son and daughter looking adorable and the caption made her pop up on "My Babies (Heart Emoji)".

The photo showing little Dreamy highlighted her adorable curls and dimples, while the capture with King was a close-up of her cute little face.

The individual shorts had them both dressed in white blouses and looking at the camera with their beautiful big brown eyes.

This new post comes approximately two weeks after the mother of two released a video showing the siblings playing together in the backyard amid the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, COVID-19.

It's safe to say it's great that they have such a large private outdoor space to play and run while remaining safe from contagion.

After all, it's no secret that children tend to get bored very quickly and have lots of energy, so staying in isolation could have been really difficult for them and their mother.

The video had the two young men having the best time of their lives jumping on a trampoline, Dream was on his older brother's back.

Ad %MINIFYHTML8d0526f22c3d0b1fdd9f29ce86510c9d22% %MINIFYHTML8d0526f22c3d0b1fdd9f29ce86510c9d22%

Meanwhile, Chyna has also been involved in an explosive custody battle with Kardashian's only son.



Post views:

5 5