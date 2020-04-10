Billie Eilish applauds critics after posing in swimsuit

Body shamers are the real bad guys.

While many fans love Billie eilishThe signature style of loose clothing and bright, colorful hair, the singer sometimes likes to change her look.

Maybe that was the case earlier this year when the Grammy winner enjoyed a vacation with friends. When he decided to document some of his favorite memories on Instagram, one photo was a photo of his head and shoulders in a swimsuit.

While many viewed him as a normal Instagram post, others quickly commented on his body and swimsuit.

"It was a trend," he reminded Stunned. "There were comments like,‘ I don't like it anymore because when she turns 18 she's a prostitute. " As a friend. hypocrisy win. I can-no win."

In fact, Billie also remembered the time when she was photographed in a tank top. "I saw comments like,‘ How dare you talk about not wanting to be sexualized and using this?! & # 39; "she shared.