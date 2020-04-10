Billie Eilish applauds critics after posing in swimsuit

Harmony Korine
Body shamers are the real bad guys.
While many fans love Billie eilishThe signature style of loose clothing and bright, colorful hair, the singer sometimes likes to change her look.
Maybe that was the case earlier this year when the Grammy winner enjoyed a vacation with friends. When he decided to document some of his favorite memories on Instagram, one photo was a photo of his head and shoulders in a swimsuit.
While many viewed him as a normal Instagram post, others quickly commented on his body and swimsuit.
"It was a trend," he reminded Stunned. "There were comments like,‘ I don't like it anymore because when she turns 18 she's a prostitute. " As a friend. hypocrisy win. I can-no win."
In fact, Billie also remembered the time when she was photographed in a tank top. "I saw comments like,‘ How dare you talk about not wanting to be sexualized and using this?! & # 39; "she shared.
Ultimately, Billie is open to the fact that she has not always loved her body. But over time, her self-image has begun to improve.
"There was a point last year where I was naked and I didn't recognize my body because I hadn't seen it in a long time," she shared with the publication. "Sometimes I would see it and say,‘ Whose body is that? "
Billie continued, "It's not that I like (my body) now, I just think I'm a little bit more on that."
In her candid interview, the "Lovely,quot; singer said she is willing to change her looks. And before people speculate that there is a deeper meaning, Billie says she probably will because she simply wants to use what she wants to use.
"If I wore a dress for something, I would be hated for it," she shared. "People would say, 'You've changed, how dare you do what you've always rebelled for? I'm like,' I'm not rebelling against anything, really. 'I can't emphasize it enough. I'm just using what I want to use. "
She added, "If there's a day I'm like,‘ You know what, I'm comfortable with my tummy right now, and I want to show my tummy, 'I should be allowed to do that. "
