Bike shops are booming amid social distance efforts – Up News Info Tampa

Bike shops are booming amid social distance efforts
(Local Up News Info) – As many small businesses struggle to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, bike shops are doing well, if not booming.

With limited options for exercise that meets social distancing, many Americans are digging in their garages, dusting off their bikes, and hitting the road.

New bikes also fly off the racks.

"I thought 'Wow, this could go either way' and I was very concerned, and it's just been happening as a huge success around here," said Ray Atayde of Ray Jay & # 39; s Bike Shop in Arlington, Texas, to Up News Info 11 News.

The business quadrupled at the Gray Matter family bike store in Phoenix, Arizona, in the past month, said Mike Claffey, whose son David owns the store.

"We are selling bikes as burritos," says Nate Fitzgerald, a former Rage Cycles employee in Scottsdale, Arizona. On a typical Tuesday, Rage Cycles sells from scratch up to three bikes.

"Yesterday, Tuesday, we couldn't count how many bikes we sold," Fitzgerald told Phoenix New Times. "We were like, did we sell seven, nine, 10?"

Some of the stores, such as The Bicycle Shop in Anchorage, Alaska, do not allow customers to enter, offering service at the door or from a table or tent outside.

Others have reduced the hours that are open to the public, to give staff time to work through delays in repairs.

But are bicycle shops considered an essential business during the pandemic? Initially, New York State did not list them as essential, but relented after a barrage of complaints caught the attention of lawmakers.

A similar order created confusion in San Francisco, but Mayor London Breed later tweeted that bike shops could remain open.

"Best of all, I've seen more families ride a bike together because of the virus," Kerry Ryan of Action Sports in Bakersfield, California told The Bakersfield Californian. "It is very, very fun."

