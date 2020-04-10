Berkeley Reports City's First COVID-19 Death – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – City of Berkeley Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez announced Thursday that a resident in his 40s died of the new coronavirus, the first such death the city has seen so far in the pandemic.

Hernández said the resident had underlying health problems, which, according to the data, makes people more prone to serious illness from COVID-19.

She said that people over the age of 60 are also more susceptible to serious illness, but the coronavirus affects people of all ages.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of COVID-19's first death in Berkeley and my condolences to his family," Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin said in a statement.

“We all have the power to reduce the spread of this virus and the deaths and headaches it creates. We all must follow the shelter-in-place order to protect ourselves, our neighbors, family and the most exposed people, ”said Arreguin.

Hernández said: “This tragic death is a reminder that none of us can afford to discount the threat of this disease. It can affect anyone, with consequences as serious as death. "

She said: "This death is also a sad reminder of the urgency of taking refuge in the place."

Hernandez said the resident's death is one of 17 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Alameda County, 492 in the state and 16,498 in the nation.

She said 34 people in Berkeley have tested positive for the virus so far.