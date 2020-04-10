Ben Affleck and more join the poker tournament to raise money for a good cause

Who wants to play poker?

The stars join Feeding America for the "All-In Tournament for Feeding America Online Poker,quot; on Saturday, April 11.

Ben Affleck announced the news through social media on Friday. The 47-year-old actor shared 100 percent of the proceeds that will benefit the nonprofit to help people fighting hunger in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Excited to announce that I have joined forces with @FeedingAmerica, the nation's largest national hunger relief organization, to raise money for the people who need it most," wrote the Oscar winner via Instagram.

Affleck will be joined by virtually other celebrities, including Tom brady, Bryan Cranston, Adam Levine, Sarah Silverman, Cheryl Hines, Tobey Maguire, Jon Hamm and Jason Bateman. Further, Deadline, who was the first to report the news, listed Matt Damon, Adam Sandler, Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith and Doyle Brunson as participants in the "friendly,quot; competition, too.

According to the publication, the stars will play Texas Hold & # 39; em. Fans will be able to watch the tournament on Twitch starting at 11:00 a.m. PT on Saturday. In fact, Deadline Informed viewers will be able to "speak directly,quot; to players. Professional Poker Commentators Justin Kelly and Michael Loncar He will also host the event.