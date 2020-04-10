Ben Affleck and Matt Damon host an online poker game for Covid-19 Charity

WENN

Hollywood duo Affleck and Damon are bringing together celebrities like Adam Sandler, Jon Hamm, Adam Levine and Tom Brady for a virtual poker tournament to raise funds for the relief of the coronavirus.

Up News Info –

Ben Affleck is gathering famous friends including Matt Damon, Adam Sandlerand Tobey Maguire to participate in a virtual poker tournament for charity this weekend.

Fellow actors Jon Hamm, Jason Bateman, Bryan Cranston, Sarah Silvermanand Cheryl Hines will digitally join the filmmaker Kevin Smithrocker Adam Levineand American football superstar Tom brady, among others, on Saturday, April 11, 2020 to increase funding for Feeding America officials during the coronavirus crisis, and members of the public have been invited to participate.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Friday, Affleck writes: "I am excited to announce that I have joined forces with @FeedingAmerica, the nation's largest national hunger relief organization, to raise money for the people who need it most."

"Join me and some familiar faces (including @tombrady, @bryancranston, @adamlevine, @sarahkatesilverman, @_cherylhines, Tobey Maguire, Jon Hamm, and Jason Bateman) as we face off in a friendly poker tournament."

The "Girl is gone"Star continues to reveal" over $ 1 million "has already been raised for the game All In For America & # 39; s Charity, and all proceeds benefit the nonprofit, which provides food for those in need.

And he adds: "Right now, their work is more critical than ever, so I hope they can join us and watch live using @Twitch tomorrow starting at 11:00 am Pacific time. #FeedingAmerica" .

The Texas Hold & # 39; Em game, which will include some poker pros, will be open to just 75 people, on a first-come, first-served basis, but fans will be able to interact with star players commenting on their moves as the action unfolds.

Spectators will be encouraged to donate during the live broadcast, which will be hosted by poker commentators. Justin Kelly and Michael Loncar and start at 2 p.m. EST on Twitch TV.