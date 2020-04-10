BEL jointly develops a system for remote health monitoring – Latest news

Bangalore, state-owned Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh of Uttarkhand have jointly developed a remote monitoring system to combat the coronavirus, an official said Friday.

"The system remotely assesses the health of the quarantined Covid suspect or patient in hospitals or at home and protects the exposure of health care personnel," the city-based BEL official said in a statement.

The company developed the dynamic system at AIIMS entrances to provide a digital and clinical solution without exposing healthcare workers to the deadly virus.

The system's non-invasive integrative health monitoring sensors measure temperature, pulse rate, saturated oxygen level, and respiratory rate.

"With experience in network-centric systems and the Internet of Things (IoT), we have networked the sensors to monitor key parameters remotely," the official said.

BEL also developed a mobile application / web browser to allow patients to be admitted to the hospital upon sensing Covid symptoms.

The institute will study the patient's complaints and provide him with a kit for periodic monitoring of key parameters.

"The software will send SMS alerts to medical officers and health personnel when parameters exceed the threshold. It will also record the patient's condition in color codes," the company said.

The centre's data analysis software will map the geographic distribution of virus-infected suspects / patients in the state.

"The data will help the hospital administration identify the critical points, isolate and cordon off the areas to verify the spread of the virus," the official added.

