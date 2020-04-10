Behind the scenes at the forefront: Canadian public health officials

Dr. Henry is not alone. Canadian public health officials have become true popular heroes. In Quebec, the animated face of Dr. Horacio Arruda has appeared in loaves of bread, coffee mugs, coloring books, windows and tattoo designs. After announcing that he planned to spend the weekend indoors baking Portuguese cakes, his local fan club organized two live Facebook sessions on “how to bake creams. "

In Calgary, clothing designers teamed up with a local artist to make 1,100 T-shirts featuring the faces of Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health and three other recently famous female health officers. They sold out quickly. "She is someone we trust, because there is no political layer," said Emma May, a designer on the project who normally makes women's business attire. "She has no agenda. His agenda is science.

The phenomenon of public health doctors as a hero is not unique to Canada, but it is certainly pronounced here. It is a particular contrast to the polarized reception that Dr. Anthony Fauci has faced across the border. There, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has attracted devoted fans, but also so many public enemies that he has had to strengthen his personal safety.

I called some people to find out why this was happening.

Josh Greenberg, a professor of communication focusing on public health at Carleton University in Ottawa, said Canada's public health doctors were filling a gap created by "well-groomed,quot; celebrities.

"Ordinary people don't have time for famous peacocks when the world is on fire," he said. "A vacuum is created because there is so much mistrust in politicians, mistrust in traditional institutions such as journalism, that we resorted to these figures who were until now largely behind-the-scenes players and we are putting them on the scene by making them celebrities,quot;, He said. .