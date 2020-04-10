Behind the scenes at the forefront: Canadian public health officials

This week I had the opportunity to speak to Dr. Bonnie Henry. Before coronavirus and Covid-19 entered my vocabulary, I had never heard of the British Columbia Provincial Health Officer.
Now, it feels like he has become one of the most famous and beloved people in Canada.
She has inspired fan clubs, music tributes, t-shirts and Street art. Musician and lawyer Phil Dwyer wrote a ballad about her that her friends and son helped him remotely record and mix. Two days after it was uploaded to SoundCloud, the song had been listened to 20,000 times.
“We all share this person who comes and talks to us every day. The interesting thing is that she is delivering, for the most part, really horrible news: more sick people, more dead people, more people going to die. But somehow, the way she does it and the level of empathy she shows, it seems like she's the right person for us right now, "Mr. Dwyer, who lives on Vancouver Island, told me." She is what we needed. "
Dr. Henry is not alone. Canadian public health officials have become true popular heroes. In Quebec, the animated face of Dr. Horacio Arruda has appeared in loaves of bread, coffee mugs, coloring books, windows and tattoo designs. After announcing that he planned to spend the weekend indoors baking Portuguese cakes, his local fan club organized two live Facebook sessions on “how to bake creams. "
In Calgary, clothing designers teamed up with a local artist to make 1,100 T-shirts featuring the faces of Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health and three other recently famous female health officers. They sold out quickly. "She is someone we trust, because there is no political layer," said Emma May, a designer on the project who normally makes women's business attire. "She has no agenda. His agenda is science.
The phenomenon of public health doctors as a hero is not unique to Canada, but it is certainly pronounced here. It is a particular contrast to the polarized reception that Dr. Anthony Fauci has faced across the border. There, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has attracted devoted fans, but also so many public enemies that he has had to strengthen his personal safety.
I called some people to find out why this was happening.
Josh Greenberg, a professor of communication focusing on public health at Carleton University in Ottawa, said Canada's public health doctors were filling a gap created by "well-groomed,quot; celebrities.
"Ordinary people don't have time for famous peacocks when the world is on fire," he said. "A vacuum is created because there is so much mistrust in politicians, mistrust in traditional institutions such as journalism, that we resorted to these figures who were until now largely behind-the-scenes players and we are putting them on the scene by making them celebrities,quot;, He said. .
Jeremy Frimer is an associate professor of psychology at the University of Winnipeg and studies moral heroes. He told me that, whether it is done consciously or not, creating moral heroes in times like these is "an advantageous social strategy." They lead by example, convincing rule breakers to align themselves.
"They mobilize the masses to do their part," he told me. "That is the difference between social distancing and washing our hands and not."
There is something intimate and collective about the role they play at the moment, speaking directly to each of us from television or the live broadcast.
They are also highly identifiable. This week Dr. Henry admitted during his regular update that She had been forced to cut her hair herself.
Dr. Henry told me that the wave of flattery has been "terrifying, almost embarrassing,quot; and "very, very moving."
"I am an introvert, it is not my nature to be the face of things," she said from her Victoria office, where she received flowers, cookies, and homemade cards.
"By doing our job the best we can most of the time, you don't see us because there are no major outbreaks," he said, adding: "We are doing things like putting down no-smoking statutes."
She told me that she came for her smooth delivery, praised by many for naturally reducing anxiety. His first job as a doctor was in the Navy, where he worked on a ship in Esquimalt. "I remember basic training," he said, "I was criticized for not screaming enough."
He has extensive experience working on epidemics, from monitoring Ebola patient contacts in Uganda in the early 2000s to Toronto Field Marshal's response to SARS in 2003.
"I have been working on outbreaks around the world for 30 years," said Dr. Henry, 54. "I never thought we would be in a pandemic like this."
The day he decided that schools would have to close, he said he was in shock.
"It felt like a bad dream, like the movie,quot; Contagion. "It wasn't real."
This week's Trans Canada section was compiled by Ian Austen, Canadian correspondent.
Trans canada
How are we doing?
We look forward to hearing your thoughts on this newsletter and events in Canada in general. Please send them to [email protected]
Do you like this email?
Send it to your friends and let them know they can sign up here.
%MINIFYHTML324027ca0dd4ad852c24144650e0abd213%