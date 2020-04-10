Bay area counties get tough with housewife order evaders – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) – Easter weekend is just around the corner and the Bay Area is cracking down on home shelter violators.

Marin County is already applying stricter restrictions and issuing citations. The Marin County Sheriff's Office has been giving warning appointments to people who violate the order to stay home for about a week. Now, Marin County, in addition to other Bay Area counties, is limiting access to the parks before the holiday weekend.

The Marin County Sheriff's Department continues to see a large number of visitors showing up to walk the trails. A line of cars was seen yesterday along Tennessee Valley Road, and today, no parking signs have been posted there.

"The Bay Area is doing a great job isolating, so dating is a little aggressive, so putting up these no-parking signs is fine," said Justyn Bellsey, a Marin County resident.

The signs are part of the Marin County emergency parking resolution issued Thursday to keep crowds away.

Marin County resident Megan Mokri told KPIX "We are all doing our part to stay close to our homes, so seeing so many people coming in is frustrating."

Marin is not the only county that implements stricter restrictions. The East Bay Regional Park District is closing parking lots and limiting access to several parks. San José will close all its regional parks this holiday weekend to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"The massive … influx of people is disappointing, but I understand why people were trying to get out," Bellsey said.

"I don't blame anyone, these are weird times for everyone," said Ellen Nadeau, who lives in Marin County.

If you get a ticket in Marin County to park near open space areas, it will cost you $ 100. For next month, Marin County is implementing restrictions for short-term rentals that include everything from hotels to vacation rentals . These will only be available to county residents who need temporary housing.