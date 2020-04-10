Babyface feels "so blessed" on 62nd birthday after coronavirus diagnosis "incredibly terrifying"

Instagram

Coming to Instagram to celebrate his coming of age, the hit maker & # 39; Every time I close my eyes & # 39; reveals that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19.

Baby face was silently fighting the coronavirus. The musician, whose real name is Kenneth Edmonds, just revealed that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19 some time ago, but are now on the road to recovery.

The Grammy-winning artist released his positive diagnosis on Friday, April 10 with an Instagram post to commemorate his 62nd birthday. "I would like to warmly thank everyone for all of my birthday wishes today," his post began. "I feel very blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday."

"I have tested positive for the Covid19 virus, as have my family," shared the "When Can I See You" singer. Calling the experience "something amazing to go through," he went on to assure everyone that he and his family are doing well now. "I am pleased to report that we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health." He also wrote in the caption: "Stay home, stay safe."

Putting aside her recent health issue, Babyface also made use of the post to announce a musical showdown with Teddy riley. With that said … I would like to officially accept the invitation of the legendary Swizz beatz AND Timbaland to participate with my little brother, Teddy Riley, in what I would like to call a Celebration of Excellence in Black Music at – Teddy Vs. Babyface … "he wrote.

She went on to suggest to people how to best enjoy her performance, "so get ready for a night of rhythm and love. Ladies … put on your red dress … light the candles, pour some wine and don't forget to bring your dancing shoes .. "

"Teddy! Let's show them what Hip Hop / R&B music really means to the world!" he wrote enthusiastically. The music event will take place on Saturday, April 18 at 6 p.m. PST / 9 P.M. EST and broadcast on Instagram Live.