Ava DuVernay, Viola Davis and Lee Daniels remember the stylist who died of coronavirus

Taraji P. Henson, Kerry Washington, Octavia Spencer and Rosario Dawson have also paid tribute to Charles Gregory, who served as a stylist in Tyler Perry's Madea movies on social media.

Ava DuVernay, Viola Davis Y Lee Daniels They have paid tribute to stylist Charles Gregory after losing his battle with COVID-19.

The Emmy nominee, who served as a stylist in Tyler Perrythe movies of "Madea"Vice President (2018)"," Remember the Titans "and the next Daniels movie"United States against Billie Holiday", passed away on Wednesday, April 8.

"I was fortunate to finally work with @charlesgregorytherenowned," Lee wrote after the news. "He was a BRILLIANT hairstylist and he did his MAGIC (email protected). Whenever I complained about someone's hair, he would say 'let me give you some grease … he'll be fine' … and he did it! the virus took him today. Please pray for this wonderful man and his family. "

"God bless you and keep you in His Kingdom forever," added DuVernay, who joined Charles for the "DMZ" pilot. "You lit up every room you entered and every path you crossed. Thank you for your warmth and wisdom and your wonderful spirit. Please take care of us and continue to love us. We will continue to love you and we will never forget you. Your memory will remember you." be our blessing. "

Perry, Taraji P. Henson, Kerry Washington, Octavia SpencerY Rosario Dawson He also paid tribute to Gregory on social media.