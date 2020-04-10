Asian couple jumped into the Philadelphia subway accused of spreading & # 39; The Corona & # 39;

An Asian couple was attacked a few weeks ago, while riding the SEPTA Subway in Philadelphia. And the attack is believed to have been racially motivated that MTO News learned.

HERE IS THE VIDEO: THE WARNING CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

A teenage Asian couple was attacked by a group of teenagers, who accused Asians of "spreading the crown."

The phrase, "the crown,quot; is a slang reference for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In the video, the Asian man and woman were beaten, shot down, and then trampled by the angry crowd.

Fortunately, they were not seriously injured.

MTO News contacted the Philadelphia police and received this response.

We are aware of the disturbing video, depicting the assault of a young man and woman, by what appears to be a group of minors. At this point, the incident does not appear to have been reported to the police. However, violent acts like this are inexcusable and should not be tolerated. We encourage victims or any witnesses to contact the police. We also encourage parents of those involved to take appropriate and responsible action.

HERE IS THE VIDEO: THE WARNING CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT