This is how England closed day three at 156-3 needing another 203 to win. Surely Root's men couldn't do it?

This is your chance to see one of the most miraculous finishes in cricket test history!

With England already 1-0 down in the series after losing the first Test at Edgbaston by 251 races, this is how it was at the end of the third day …

England kept their dashed hopes of Ashes alive with a start to the fight against what would be their biggest chase, closing day three of the third Test at Headingley at 156-3 in search of 359, David Currie writes.

England's valiant effort was personified by their captain, Joe Root unbeaten with 75 at the end, having shared a crucial 126-run association for the third wicket with Joe Denly (50) after the home team initially stumbled on 15- 2 with the loss of their low-priced openers.

Root and Denly's position had Australia's fearsome bowling attack looking for answers in the final session, but they finally found one in the pairing of Nathan Lyon (0-42) and Josh Hazelwood (2-35), who played brilliantly. in tandem, creating numerous possibilities – before the latter finally made its way.

Despite Denly's wicket in the last hour, England will dream of a historic win to match, perhaps even better than the one they enjoyed against Australia on the same field 18 years ago, when Mark Butcher hit a sublime 173 who did not chase the 315.

"There is a lot of belief in that dressing room and there is a lot of excitement for tomorrow."

"We entered today, never thinking about a draw or losing, just about winning, that belief has to be there. At the end of the day we are in a reasonable position."

Joe Root, as Ben Stokes, a world-class hitter who gives England hope, says Joe Denly

"We are not getting too far ahead. We understand that there is a difficult period in the morning with the arrival of a new ball."

"But we have Rooty and Stokesy, two world-class hitters, so let's get past that and we'll be in an excellent position. With the team we have, we can win games from any position, I think."

"Joe Root is absolutely vital to England's chances. This is probably his most important entry as England captain because if you think that when he came out today he was as a couple, in his homeland, the ashes are at stake and if England loses then ashes are gone.

"That will be the second successive series for Ashes in which he does not have the ballot box in his hands and not many captains of England have the opportunity to captain in three series of Ashes. He will have known all that, it was a very important entry and he played wonderfully

"With another 203 still needed to win, England needs more of the same from their hitters tomorrow. The key will be the new ball. It will be available after approximately eight overs on day four, so around half an hour or 40 minutes in the day

"The locker room will have been very depressed last night after 67 in the first innings, but they will be more buoyant after the example that the captain has shown and Denly, who is still making his way in test cricket, but really polished up. half a century and he fought very hard.

"The rest of the hitters will follow the example of the determination those two hitters showed and they will see that races can be done here at Headingley and can be held against this Australian attack, if applied."

