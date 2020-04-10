As the virus kills, NYC shortens the deadline to claim death

NEW YORK (AP) – As New York City faces a growing death toll from coronavirus and shrinking morgue space, the city has shortened the amount of time it will have unclaimed remains before they are buried in the city's public cemetery.

Under the new policy, the coroner's office will keep the bodies stored for just 14 days before they are buried in the city's potters' camp on Hart Island.

Normally, about 25 bodies a week are buried on the island, mainly for people whose families cannot afford a funeral or who are not claimed by their relatives.

However, in recent days, burial operations have increased from one day a week to five days a week, with about 24 burials each day, Department of Corrections spokesman Jason Kersten said.

Aerial footage taken Thursday by the Associated Press captured workers digging graves on the island, a one-mile, limited-access strip of the Bronx that is the final resting place for more than a million mostly destitute New Yorkers.

About 40 coffins were lined up for burial on the island on Thursday, and two fresh trenches have been dug in recent days.

Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island. —AP / John Minchillo

Burials are typically performed by inmates at the city's Rikers Island prison complex, but during the coronavirus pandemic, contractors took over the work.

City officials have not explained whether the increase in burials is due to pressure on funeral homes to dispose of the bodies more quickly. The virus has been killing hundreds of New York City residents every day this week.

Overwhelmed hospitals have been placing bodies in refrigerated trucks parked outside their doors.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said this week that authorities would seek to temporarily bury victims of the coronavirus on Hart Island if morgues and temporary storage units are filled.

The Democratic mayor told NY1 television station that under such a contingency plan, the bodies of COVID-19 victims would be buried individually, not in mass graves, so that families can later reclaim them.

A spokeswoman for the medical examiner's office said Thursday that "it currently does not plan to reach the morgue's capacity."

"However, as the mayor has said, the city can explore the option of temporary burials on Hart Island if necessary," said spokeswoman Aja Worthy-Davis.

De Blasio has said that inmate labor will not be used for the temporary burial of coronavirus victims.