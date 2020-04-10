As fever controls become the norm in the coronavirus era, the demand for thermal cameras increases

Manufacturers of specialized cameras to quickly explore fevers as people enter crowded workplaces are grappling with rising demand as they face supply disruptions, forcing some to prioritize clients such as hospitals, executives told Reuters.

Many companies around the world have halted or curtailed operations to help combat the spread of the new coronavirus that causes the sometimes fatal respiratory disease COVID-19.

Major employers like Tyson Foods Inc and Intel Corp are experimenting with thermal imaging cameras to ensure workers don't enter factories with potential illnesses, a critical part of production maintenance during the pandemic that could become widespread as economies reopen . Thermal camera companies such as the United States-based FLIR Systems Inc, the UK-based Thermoteknix Systems Ltd, and Israel's Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd say the rise in interest has led to an increase in sales, with some quarterly revenue tripled or selling as many units in a few weeks as they had in more than five years.

The most common method of checking employee temperatures, used by Amazon.com Inc, Walmart, and others, uses a portable thermometer. But that limits how quickly workers can enter a building and requires operators to stand within the recommended 6-foot (1.8m) limit for social distancing.

Thermal cameras, which measure the amount of energy an object emits relative to its surroundings, represent a potentially safer, non-contact alternative. The cameras scan people when they enter through doors or hallways and send alerts to set an employee aside for checking with a thermometer.

Intel Corp told Reuters that it is evaluating thermal camera systems from various manufacturers for use at a computer chip plant in Israel, where it is already checking employee temperatures. In the United States, meat supplier Tyson Foods said Thursday that it purchased more than 150 infrared scanners and installed them at four facilities including pork plants in Iowa and Indiana and poultry plants in Arkansas and Georgia. Tyson closed a pig slaughterhouse in Columbus Junction, Iowa on Monday during the week after more than 24 COVID-19 cases involving employees at the facility emerged.

"We hope that eventually each of our food production facilities will have at least one in place," Tyson spokeswoman Hli Yang said in a statement.

BACK TO WORK, BUT SAFE

Thermal camera technology began to be widely used in Asian airports after the SARS epidemic in 2003. Fever detection requirements around the world have renewed interest in the technology, with systems including cameras, displays and other Required hardware that cost between $ 5,000 and $ 10,000.

Richard Salisbury, a doctor who founded Thermoteknix more than 30 years ago, said first-quarter sales were three times higher than a normal year.

"Our goal is to get people back to work, but to get them back to work safely and keep our infrastructure and our food supply running in this unprecedented situation," Salisbury said in an interview.

FLIR is seeing an "exponential increase in demand," said Frank Pennisi, president of the company's industrial business unit, as he deals with suppliers who have been interrupted by shutdown orders in Malaysia and elsewhere.

"We have to prioritize hospitals and medical facilities and places that are trying to stop the spread of the disease," said Pennisi.

In Israel, Opgal modified a thermal camera used for industrial maintenance work to check for fever. Eran Bluestein, director of business development for Opgal, said the company has sold 1,000 of the cameras in the past two months, more units than it had sold from the previous maintenance camera since its introduction in 2013.

NOT WATERPROOF

But camera makers warn that their devices are a first detection step rather than an infallible fever detection system.

Thermal cameras do not measure the absolute temperature, but the difference in energy emitted between one object and another. The systems require periodic recalibration, for example, to handle a factory shift that begins on a cold morning when workers show up from outside rather than an afternoon shift when the sun has warmed up the surroundings.

Fever alarms still need verification with a medical grade thermometer. In addition, US health officials. USA They have said that people can transmit the coronavirus without showing symptoms like fever, a condition that can sometimes be reduced with over-the-counter medications.

As the coronavirus has spread across the globe, some new thermal imaging camera companies have emerged claiming to scan crowds of people over a wide area for fevers. Officials from FLIR, Thermoteknix and Opgal, which have sold thermal systems for decades to military and industrial customers, said this approach is unlikely to meet international precision standards for fever detection.

"You can still only pass a couple of people at a time," said Bluestein of Opgal. "But that's enough for most business venues that want this for entrances or hallways."

