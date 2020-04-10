Ari Fletcher fights against the woman who is hit by BF MoneyBagg Yo

Instagram

The woman who goes by the name of Jaska on Instagram claims that the rapper & # 39; U Played & # 39; He plans to take her to Miami so that he can meet her over the Easter weekend.

MoneyBagg Me and Ari FletcherRomance has been affected by another problem. This time, a woman who goes by the name of Jaska on Instagram claimed that the rapper slipped into his DM and requested a meeting.

In a screenshot shared on Instagram Stories, MoneyBagg told the girl that he wanted to take her to Miami to meet him at Easter. "Send me your number," he asked in a message, but it remains to be seen how the girl responded to that. Instead, he captioned the photo, "Chile let me erase my calendar for Easter."

Apparently shading the rapper from "U Played," he added in another post, "You guys will try to find a second whore for your relationship. All the time it made you look for a replacement."

Ari reportedly found out about his post and responded quickly. The social media star went to Twitter to write: "My baby was asleep at 12:51 p.m., in my bed. Play with your children b *** h." In response, Jaska wrote under a gossip blog post on the subject: "I wasn't asleep, sister … come on with another one I like. And what about last night. But."

Ari's response was a surprise, since shortly before their exchange, she seemed to want a polygamous relationship with her boyfriend. "I really want to have a third party in my relationship," he wrote on Twitter on Thursday, April 9. He went on to write in the NSFW tweet, "Just two pretty faces and pretty bodies. My n * ** a is big and can handle both of us, in every way."

Then she tagged her boyfriend and asked, "Baby, can we get a girlfriend?" Ari, however, deleted the post after that.